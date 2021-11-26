About this product
This bright yellow, plump and fun little Lemon-shaped glass hand pipe features a shotgun carb, a nicely placed bowl and mint-colored leaf. The bottom is available with a naturally round bottom for realistic decor aesthetic, or a flat-spot bottom for stable sitting.
Lemon glass smoking bowls are about 3 inches long, and are made with all American manufactured materials. Hand blown in Eugene, OR by Michael Sorenson of Humble Pride Glass
Lemon glass smoking bowls are about 3 inches long, and are made with all American manufactured materials. Hand blown in Eugene, OR by Michael Sorenson of Humble Pride Glass
About this strain
Big Lemon effects
Reported by real people like you
2 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Helps with
Relaxed
50% of people report feeling relaxed
Focused
50% of people report feeling focused
Euphoric
50% of people report feeling euphoric
Stress
50% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
50% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
16% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Humble Pride Glass
I am an independent glass artist from Eugene, Oregon who has been bringing unique art glass designs to you since 2001. I designed the Chili and Banana pipe in 2001-02, and have since created a full line of brightly colored, durable and functional glass art pipes which I personally handcraft just for you! All items are customizable upon request, and I strive to bring you excellent customer service and glass art at a reasonable price.