This bright yellow, plump and fun little Lemon-shaped glass hand pipe features a shotgun carb, a nicely placed bowl and mint-colored leaf. The bottom is available with a naturally round bottom for realistic decor aesthetic, or a flat-spot bottom for stable sitting.



Lemon glass smoking bowls are about 3 inches long, and are made with all American manufactured materials. Hand blown in Eugene, OR by Michael Sorenson of Humble Pride Glass