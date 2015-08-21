About this product

This sweet little peach shaped pipe is adorable to have on display, as well as fun to hold in your hand. Made with high quality borosilicate glass, in 4 bright colors. The formed leaf adds the perfect touch to this juicy little piece!



This piece measures about 3 inches long and about 2 inches inches in diameter. Please note that there may be slight variations in color and shaping, as each item is hand made to order.



*The "Pink Peach" is a creamy medium pink with a slight lavender tinge and a mint leaf

*The "Snow Peach" is a white pastel pink with a mint-colored leaf (looks whiter in the photos than it is- it's a white with a pink hue)

*The "Blush Peach" is colored like the brazen flush of a soft and fuzzy peach skin; darker pinkish-orange-peach colored with a green leaf

* The "Creme de Peche" is a perfectly creamy light orange-based peach color reminiscent of peach liqueur poured over French vanilla ice cream, and a green leaf.