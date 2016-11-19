About this product

Sweet and bright little Strawberry pipe. Made with a unique pip method, these beautiful pipes are strong, fresh looking and a natural inclusion to any pipe collection! Each strawberry pipe is hand blown from thick borosilicate glass using master techniques and high quality glass just for you :)



The strawberry measures about 3 inches long and about 5.5 inch largest circumference. Made with red opaque colored glass coated in a thick and shiny coat of clear glass and a hand sculpted green stem and leaf crown.