Sweet and bright little Strawberry pipe. Made with a unique pip method, these beautiful pipes are strong, fresh looking and a natural inclusion to any pipe collection! Each strawberry pipe is hand blown from thick borosilicate glass using master techniques and high quality glass just for you :)
The strawberry measures about 3 inches long and about 5.5 inch largest circumference. Made with red opaque colored glass coated in a thick and shiny coat of clear glass and a hand sculpted green stem and leaf crown.
Strawberry Dream effects
Reported by real people like you
58 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
53% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
37% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
36% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
10% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
3% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
48% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
43% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
34% of people say it helps with depression
