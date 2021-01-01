About this product

Made with premium whole flower cannabis extract in a 1:1 ratio and a combination of menthol and pure essential oils with a delightful woodsy aroma. This proprietary base enables deep penetration of the therapeutic ingredients to deliver immediate relief. Supports the relief of pain and minor inflammation in muscles and joints.



INGREDIENTS

Jojoba Oil, Olive Oil, Candelilla Wax, Menthol, Cannabis Extract, Vitamin E, Essential Oils of Juniper, Lavender, Eucalyptus, Copaiba, Rosemary, and Black Spruce. Contains Non-GMO Soy.



TOTAL MG PER CONTAINER

75 MG CBD | 75 MG THC

