Humboldt Apothecary
1:1 Wintergreen CBD Stick 150mg
About this product
Made with premium whole flower cannabis extract in a 1:1 ratio with a cooling combination of menthol and pure essential oils with a distinct wintergreen scent. The Wintergreen CBD Stick is designed for easy application on the go without messy fingers!
INGREDIENTS
Shea Butter, Coconut Oil, Candelilla Wax, Menthol, Cannabis Extract, Vitamin E, Essential Oils of Wintergreen, Camphor, Eucalyptus, Copaiba, and Clove. Contains Coconut and Non-GMO Soy.
TOTAL MG PER CONTAINER
75 MG CBD | 75 MG THC
