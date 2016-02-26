About this product
HIGHER POTENCY!
Supports relief of minor pain, mild inflammation, anxious feelings, and tremors.
INGREDIENTS
Coconut MCT Oil, Cannabis Extract, Vitamin E, Stevia, Peppermint Essential Oil. Contains Coconut and non-GMO Soy.
TOTAL MG PER BOTTLE
238.1 MG CBD | 11.9 MG THC
TOTAL MG PER DOSE (1 DROPPERFUL / 1ML)
15.9 MG CBD | 0.8 MG THC
About this strain
Sweet Jane is a sweet-flavored sativa strain that provides an uplifting burst of cerebral energy ideal for daytime use. A selected cut of the famous Island Sweet Skunk, Sweet Jane carries an intense fruity aroma with notes of grapefruit, lemon, and mangos. Colorful calyxes spiral from the buds, woven in fiery hairs and powdered in a sugary coat of crystal resin. With an average THC content of 20% and a subtle CBD profile, Sweet Jane delivers nuanced effects perfect for both relaxing and getting things done.
Sweet Jane effects
Reported by real people like you
5 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
60% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
40% of people report feeling sleepy
Hungry
40% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Headache
20% of people report feeling headache
Stress
80% of people say it helps with stress
Fatigue
60% of people say it helps with fatigue
Depression
40% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
14% | medium
CBD Strength
0% | very low
