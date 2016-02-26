Sweet Jane is a sweet-flavored sativa strain that provides an uplifting burst of cerebral energy ideal for daytime use. A selected cut of the famous Island Sweet Skunk, Sweet Jane carries an intense fruity aroma with notes of grapefruit, lemon, and mangos. Colorful calyxes spiral from the buds, woven in fiery hairs and powdered in a sugary coat of crystal resin. With an average THC content of 20% and a subtle CBD profile, Sweet Jane delivers nuanced effects perfect for both relaxing and getting things done.