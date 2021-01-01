Loading…
Logo for the brand Humboldt Apothecary

Humboldt Apothecary

Sweet Jane CBD 8:1 30 ml 500 mg

About this product

HIGHER POTENCY!
Supports relief of minor pain, mild inflammation, and stressful or anxious feelings.

INGREDIENTS
Coconut MCT Oil, Cannabis Extract, Vitamin E, Stevia, Peppermint Essential Oil. Contains Coconut and non-GMO Soy.

TOTAL MG PER BOTTLE
444.4 MG CBD | 55.6 MG THC

TOTAL MG PER DOSE (1 DROPPERFUL / 1ML)
14.8 MG CBD | 1.9 MG THC
