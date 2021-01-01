Humboldt Apothecary
Sweet Jane CBD 8:1 30 ml 500 mg
About this product
HIGHER POTENCY!
Supports relief of minor pain, mild inflammation, and stressful or anxious feelings.
INGREDIENTS
Coconut MCT Oil, Cannabis Extract, Vitamin E, Stevia, Peppermint Essential Oil. Contains Coconut and non-GMO Soy.
TOTAL MG PER BOTTLE
444.4 MG CBD | 55.6 MG THC
TOTAL MG PER DOSE (1 DROPPERFUL / 1ML)
14.8 MG CBD | 1.9 MG THC
