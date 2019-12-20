About this strain
Bred by Crockett Farms, Banana Split is a sativa-dominant cross of their famous Tangie and Banana Sherbert. Banana Split offers a clean level-headed high suitable for anyone looking to have a productive day. Growers can expect large buds with oversized frosty colas that host a Tangie-derived citrus aroma alongside sweet flavors from Banana Sherbet.
Banana Split effects
Reported by real people like you
83 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
72% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
57% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
57% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
15% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
4% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
24% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
16% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
16% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
14% | medium
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Humboldt Farms
Humboldt Farms is California's leading and trusted source for quality cannabis. We are committed to nurturing the body and soul and inspiring the mind by providing the world's best sun- and greenhouse-grown flowers and highest quality Cannabis products from the wild and beautiful, Humboldt County, California.
At Humboldt Farms, we believe in the principle of Choosing Kindly — for ourselves, our communities and our shared Earth. We aim to restore the health of the planet, to deepen the connection between us and the natural world, to cultivate meaningful relationships and to expand the human experience.
humfarms.com
LICENSE NO. C11-0000039-LIC
