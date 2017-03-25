About this strain
Blueberry Pancakes is a delicious indica-dominant hybrid that miraculously tastes like blueberry pancakes. With dense, slightly purple buds, this strain exhibits an aroma of blueberries, grape, and dough. Flavors of syrup and tart berry are especially present when vaporized or when utilizing non-butane combustion techniques, like hemp wick or herb irons. Blueberry Pancakes offers classic indica effects, including a weighted, relaxing physical buzz that can curb physical discomfort, nausea, joint pain, and insomnia.
Relaxed
82% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
57% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
42% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
13% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Pain
44% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
44% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
37% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
22% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
Humboldt Farms
Humboldt Farms is California's leading and trusted source for quality cannabis. We are committed to nurturing the body and soul and inspiring the mind by providing the world's best sun- and greenhouse-grown flowers and highest quality Cannabis products from the wild and beautiful, Humboldt County, California.
At Humboldt Farms, we believe in the principle of Choosing Kindly — for ourselves, our communities and our shared Earth. We aim to restore the health of the planet, to deepen the connection between us and the natural world, to cultivate meaningful relationships and to expand the human experience.
humfarms.com
LICENSE NO. C11-0000039-LIC
