Humboldt Gold
Blue Diamond Cartridge
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 20%CBD —
About this product
When you're in the mood for something sweet, try Humboldt Gold's Blue Diamond Cartridge, the Indica heavy effects of Blue Diamond are perfectly encapsulated in a cartridge that's compatible with most battery types. Take a pull and feel the euphoria and relaxation wash over you while tempting your taste buds with a earthy sweet profile.
Available in 500/1000 MG Cartridge
Blue Diamond effects
Reported by real people like you
95 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
66% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
52% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
41% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
17% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
10% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
6% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
28% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
20% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
18% of people say it helps with depression
