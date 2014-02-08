Loading…
Humboldt Gold

Blue Diamond Cartridge

IndicaTHC 20%CBD

When you're in the mood for something sweet, try Humboldt Gold's Blue Diamond Cartridge, the Indica heavy effects of Blue Diamond are perfectly encapsulated in a cartridge that's compatible with most battery types. Take a pull and feel the euphoria and relaxation wash over you while tempting your taste buds with a earthy sweet profile.

Available in 500/1000 MG Cartridge

95 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
66% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
52% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
41% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
17% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
10% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
6% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
28% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
20% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
18% of people say it helps with depression
