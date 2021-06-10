Humboldt Gold
Jack Herer Cartridge
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 17%CBD —
About this product
Humboldt Gold's Jack Herer Cartridge is an easy and convenient way to medicate, this smooth concentrate provides all the awesome Sativa forward effects of this landmark strain. Named after iconic activist Jack Herer, this baby will energize your mind and calm your anxiety for a perfect daytime buzz.
Available in 500/1000 MG Cartridge
Jack Herer effects
Reported by real people like you
3,357 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
53% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
45% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
24% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
6% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
