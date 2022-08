Originally bred and discovered by our friends at HendRx Farms and featured in The Grow-Off 2020, we simply had to make this available in seed form. Through the Grow-Off this genetic was trialed in different growing conditions and got a great response from its competitors. As an S1 (selfed one time) there is some variation, but the popular Blueberry Muffin terpenes tend to be dominant thanks to the stable and homozygous nature of our Blueberry Muffin IBL, while the high THC of the Cake gives it an extra punch! The flower smells wonderful with all the subtleties of cake batter and blueberries with a hint of rocket fuel.



AVG. THC 28-34% | EFFECT HYBRID (50% INDICA 50% SATIVA) | EXPLOSIVE GROWTH FOR EXCEPTIONAL FULL TERM YIELD



CAKE BATTER | BLUEBERRIES



FLOWERING TIME: 60 DAYS, October 10-20