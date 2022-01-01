One of the fastest flowering and largest producers of our collection. Huge plants, easily doubling in size during flower. The extremely green buds are like pillowy clouds covered in moonbeam sparkles, with a sweet skunky smell. Outgrow your wildest dreams with this extremely fast and easy to grow strain; a gem for light deprivation. THC levels should push 23% creating a light energetic high perfect for those on the go.



SATIVA DOMINANT | SWEET SKUNKY SMELL | S2 STABILIZATION

SKUNK | PINE | ORANGE



AUTOS – FLOWERING TIME 80-100 days