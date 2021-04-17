About this product
Everything about All Gas OG (formerly Asphalt Plant) is huge – the plant, the leaves, the nugs, and the high. It’s a great producer of dense, bright green nugs. This skunky smoke will leave you feeling like you’ve been bitten by a snake – get ready to chill out and snack your face off when you smoke this potent hybrid. Moderate/Heavy producer with extremely high THC levels 20%+ and that gas that everyone loves.
INDICA DOMINANT | HUGE PRODUCER | INTENSELY RELAXING | AVG. THC 21% | F4
SKUNK | ORANGE | PINE
FLOWERING TIME 55 days, Sep. 25 – Oct. 10 (AUTO 80-100 days)
INDICA DOMINANT | HUGE PRODUCER | INTENSELY RELAXING | AVG. THC 21% | F4
SKUNK | ORANGE | PINE
FLOWERING TIME 55 days, Sep. 25 – Oct. 10 (AUTO 80-100 days)
About this strain
All Gas OG is a hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of All Gas OG - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
All Gas OG effects
Reported by real people like you
13 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
76% of people report feeling relaxed
Hungry
46% of people report feeling hungry
Happy
46% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
7% of people report feeling dry mouth
Stress
23% of people say it helps with stress
Lack of appetite
15% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
Muscle spasms
15% of people say it helps with muscle spasms
THC Strength
21% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Humboldt Seed Company
Humboldt Seed Company is a leader in specialized cannabis breeding and strain development. With decades of breeding experience, we've participated in huge pheno hunting projects in Humboldt County, CA that have produced notable strains like Vanilla Frosting, Magic Melon, and Pineapple Upside Down Cake, and some cult favorites such as Blueberry Muffin.
Our seeds are available in several states at select retailers. For more information please visit our website.
Our seeds are available in several states at select retailers. For more information please visit our website.