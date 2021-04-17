Everything about All Gas OG (formerly Asphalt Plant) is huge – the plant, the leaves, the nugs, and the high. It’s a great producer of dense, bright green nugs. This skunky smoke will leave you feeling like you’ve been bitten by a snake – get ready to chill out and snack your face off when you smoke this potent hybrid. Moderate/Heavy producer with extremely high THC levels 20%+ and that gas that everyone loves.



INDICA DOMINANT | HUGE PRODUCER | INTENSELY RELAXING | AVG. THC 21% | F4

SKUNK | ORANGE | PINE



FLOWERING TIME 55 days, Sep. 25 – Oct. 10 (AUTO 80-100 days)