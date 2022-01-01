About this product
Apple Blossom is a heavily selected cross of two of our earliest and most popular varietals, Blueberry Muffin x Dream Queen. This combo combines both one of our most unique and favorable terpene profiles (BBM) with one of our highest producing lines (DQ). Apple Blossom produces dense trichome covered flowers, with hints of blue and purple. A warm, delicate floral scent with notes of sweet apple hits just right, leaving you with an uplifting and energizing high. This is a strain any mother can love.
HYBRID (50% INDICA 50% SATIVA) | AVG. THC 26-30% | SOME VARIATION | SWEET FLORAL APPLE
DELICATE FLORAL | SWEET APPLES
FLOWERING TIME 45 DAYS, September 15 – 30
HYBRID (50% INDICA 50% SATIVA) | AVG. THC 26-30% | SOME VARIATION | SWEET FLORAL APPLE
DELICATE FLORAL | SWEET APPLES
FLOWERING TIME 45 DAYS, September 15 – 30
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Humboldt Seed Company
Humboldt Seed Company is a leader in specialized cannabis breeding and strain development. With decades of breeding experience, we've participated in huge pheno hunting projects in Humboldt County, CA that have produced notable strains like Vanilla Frosting, Magic Melon, and Pineapple Upside Down Cake, and some cult favorites such as Blueberry Muffin.
Our seeds are available in several states at select retailers. For more information please visit our website.
Our seeds are available in several states at select retailers. For more information please visit our website.