About this product
OG Kush is easy to grow early. It is more productive than other OG phonemes, but with the same gassy smell. This is a powerful strain that won’t leave you hanging when it comes to stem strength.
70% INDICA 30% SATIVA | HEADY & POWERFUL | EASY TO GROW AND STURDY | F5
FLOWERING TIME 60 DAYS, October 1-15
AUTO 80-100 days
About this brand
Humboldt Seed Company
Humboldt Seed Company is a leader in specialized cannabis breeding and strain development. With decades of breeding experience, we've participated in huge pheno hunting projects in Humboldt County, CA that have produced notable strains like Vanilla Frosting, Magic Melon, and Pineapple Upside Down Cake, and some cult favorites such as Blueberry Muffin.
Our seeds are available in several states at select retailers. For more information please visit our website.
Follow us on Instagram @TheHumboldtSeedCompany
State License(s)
CCL18-0000267
C11-0001005-LIC
