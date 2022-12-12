We threw around the name Humboldt Smoothie before deciding that banana and mango are the dominant aromas. The combo of terpene profiles that make these unique seeds is rare in our experience. This strain packs a punch and might leave you on a tropical beach soaking up the sun. You will appreciate the huge plants and amazing vigor. PM resistant but can have mold towards the end of the season. THC hovers around 22% with high trichome production, but the nose is what makes this so special.



EFFECT SATIVA (25% INDICA 75% SATIVA) MAY HELP CALM NERVES | BANANAS, AND MANGOS, PLUS A HINT OF TERPINOLENE | F4



BANANA | MANGO | TROPICAL



FLOWERING TIME 55 DAYS, SEPT. 25 – OCT. 10