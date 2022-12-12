About this product
We threw around the name Humboldt Smoothie before deciding that banana and mango are the dominant aromas. The combo of terpene profiles that make these unique seeds is rare in our experience. This strain packs a punch and might leave you on a tropical beach soaking up the sun. You will appreciate the huge plants and amazing vigor. PM resistant but can have mold towards the end of the season. THC hovers around 22% with high trichome production, but the nose is what makes this so special.
EFFECT SATIVA (25% INDICA 75% SATIVA) MAY HELP CALM NERVES | BANANAS, AND MANGOS, PLUS A HINT OF TERPINOLENE | F4
BANANA | MANGO | TROPICAL
FLOWERING TIME 55 DAYS, SEPT. 25 – OCT. 10
About this brand
Humboldt Seed Company
Humboldt Seed Company is a leader in specialized cannabis breeding and strain development. With decades of breeding experience, we've participated in huge pheno hunting projects in Humboldt County, CA that have produced notable strains like Vanilla Frosting, Magic Melon, and Pineapple Upside Down Cake, and some cult favorites such as Blueberry Muffin.
Our seeds are available in several states at select retailers. For more information please visit our website.
Follow us on Instagram @TheHumboldtSeedCompany
State License(s)
CCL18-0000267
C11-0001005-LIC
