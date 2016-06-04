Loading…
Humboldt Seed Company

Blueberry Muffin Seeds 20-pack

HybridTHC 18%CBD

About this product

Indica Dominant | Sweet strong blueberry scent | Energizing and strong medicinal effects | F4
Flowering Time: 45 Days; September 15th - October 1
Profile: Skunk, Cinnamon, Chamomile
Blueberry Muffin is a company favorite. This seed produces plants that grow uniformly and produce frosty colas highlighted with purple flakes. The buds smell powerfully like fresh baked blueberry muffins, making the naming of this strain a piece of… muffin. The smoke is energizing and may be good for relieving pain due to arthritis and ulcers.

20 Regular Seeds Per Pack

Blueberry Muffin effects

206 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
61% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
46% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
45% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
16% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
7% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
29% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
24% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
22% of people say it helps with anxiety
