About this product
A 2018 Phenotype Mega-Hunt winner, this terpene forward selection stood out in a sea of 10k. The growth, bud structure, THC level, disease, pest, and mold resistance were all great, but the terpenes sealed the deal. Her terpene profile captivates you and brings you back wanting more. It’s a bit fuelly, a bit nutty, but mostly it’s rich with uncanny salty caramel and cream flavor. This feminized only strain is part of our new farm and gardener friendly line, easy to grow with wonderful long-lasting terpenes.
AVG. THC 25% | EFFECT INDICA (60% INDICA 40% SATIVA) | FUEL FINISH | HIGH TERPENE CONTENT | STRONG AND UPLIFTING | F2
SALTED CARAMEL | FUEL FINISH
FLOWERING TIME 60 days, Oct. 1-15 (AUTO 70-90 days)
AVG. THC 25% | EFFECT INDICA (60% INDICA 40% SATIVA) | FUEL FINISH | HIGH TERPENE CONTENT | STRONG AND UPLIFTING | F2
SALTED CARAMEL | FUEL FINISH
FLOWERING TIME 60 days, Oct. 1-15 (AUTO 70-90 days)
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Humboldt Seed Company
Humboldt Seed Company is a leader in specialized cannabis breeding and strain development. With decades of breeding experience, we've participated in huge pheno hunting projects in Humboldt County, CA that have produced notable strains like Vanilla Frosting, Magic Melon, and Pineapple Upside Down Cake, and some cult favorites such as Blueberry Muffin.
Our seeds are available in several states at select retailers. For more information please visit our website.
Follow us on Instagram @TheHumboldtSeedCompany
Our seeds are available in several states at select retailers. For more information please visit our website.
Follow us on Instagram @TheHumboldtSeedCompany
State License(s)
CCL18-0000267
C11-0001005-LIC
C11-0001005-LIC