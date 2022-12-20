About this product
One of the fastest flowering and largest producers of our collection. Huge plants, easily doubling in size during flower. The extremely green buds are like pillowy clouds covered in moonbeam sparkles, with a sweet skunky smell. Outgrow your wildest dreams with this extremely fast and easy to grow strain; a gem for light deprivation. THC levels should push 23% creating a light energetic high perfect for those on the go.
SATIVA DOMINANT | SWEET SKUNKY SMELL | S2 STABILIZATION
SKUNK | PINE | ORANGE
FLOWERING TIME 45 DAYS, SEPTEMBER 15 – Oct 1
Humboldt Seed Company
Humboldt Seed Company is a leader in specialized cannabis breeding and strain development. With decades of breeding experience, we've participated in huge pheno hunting projects in Humboldt County, CA that have produced notable strains like Vanilla Frosting, Magic Melon, and Pineapple Upside Down Cake, and some cult favorites such as Blueberry Muffin.
Our seeds are available in several states at select retailers. For more information please visit our website.
Follow us on Instagram @TheHumboldtSeedCompany
State License(s)
CCL18-0000267
C11-0001005-LIC
