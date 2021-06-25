As a homage to one of our favorite bands, Parliament Funkadelic, we gave this strain a fitting name to go with its bag appeal and production. We’ve been using “cunkle’ to describe the gnarly chunky nugs of Caramel Cream, and this has the same cunkle effect: attractive nugs with solid dank protrusions. Easy yet productive, this cultivar is great for either large scale production or your backyard grow.



INDICA | AVG. THC 18-22% | MINOR VARIATION | CHUNKY BUDS

TANGERINE | SKUNKY | FUEL



FLOWERING TIME 75-85 days from germination

Show more