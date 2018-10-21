About this product
The name Don Carlos means Irie vibes to reggae fans the world over. Our“Don Carlos” will bring those vibes to you as you enjoy this strain bred specifically for the world-famous reggae star. We tested over 70 crosses before we settled on the “Don Carlos” strain. The genetics used are what Don asked for and were some of the best-looking plants on the farm. We are honored to be Don’s personal breeding team. His music changed the world for the better, now his cannabis strain can too. Expect large plants with frosty green flowers, purple specks, and a gassy, sour, blackberry O.G. smell.
65% INDICA 35% SATIVA | SOUR DIESEL, BLACKBERRY OG | EXTREMELY POTENT | ETHEREAL EFFECTS | F3
PINE | SOUR | BLACKBERRY
FLOWERING TIME 55 DAYS, SEPT. 25 – OCT. 10
About this strain
Bred by Humboldt Seed Company and the reggae legend Don Carlos, the Don Carlos strain stems from Blackberry OG and Humboldt Sour Diesel genetics. Its aromatic buds radiate with sour, fruity, and diesel notes, and bloom in hues of purple and green. An indica-dominant hybrid with well-balanced effects, Don Carlos provides an uplifting and ethereal high that’s great for any cannabis connoisseur.
Don Carlos effects
Relaxed
100% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
77% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
66% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
33% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Depression
33% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
33% of people say it helps with anxiety
About this brand
Humboldt Seed Company
Humboldt Seed Company is a leader in specialized cannabis breeding and strain development. With decades of breeding experience, we've participated in huge pheno hunting projects in Humboldt County, CA that have produced notable strains like Vanilla Frosting, Magic Melon, and Pineapple Upside Down Cake, and some cult favorites such as Blueberry Muffin.
Our seeds are available in several states at select retailers. For more information please visit our website.
Follow us on Instagram @TheHumboldtSeedCompany
