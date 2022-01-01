About this product
The name Don Carlos means Irie vibes to reggae fans the world over. Our“Don Carlos” will bring those vibes to you as you enjoy this strain bred specifically for the world-famous reggae star. We tested over 70 crosses before we settled on the “Don Carlos” strain. The genetics used are what Don asked for and were some of the best-looking plants on the farm. We are honored to be Don’s personal breeding team. His music changed the world for the better, now his cannabis strain can too. Expect large plants with frosty green flowers, purple specks, and a gassy, sour, blackberry O.G. smell.
65% INDICA 35% SATIVA | SOUR DIESEL, BLACKBERRY OG | EXTREMELY POTENT | ETHEREAL EFFECTS | F3
PINE | SOUR | BLACKBERRY
FLOWERING TIME 55 DAYS, SEPT. 25 – OCT. 10
65% INDICA 35% SATIVA | SOUR DIESEL, BLACKBERRY OG | EXTREMELY POTENT | ETHEREAL EFFECTS | F3
PINE | SOUR | BLACKBERRY
FLOWERING TIME 55 DAYS, SEPT. 25 – OCT. 10
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Humboldt Seed Company
Humboldt Seed Company is a leader in specialized cannabis breeding and strain development. With decades of breeding experience, we've participated in huge pheno hunting projects in Humboldt County, CA that have produced notable strains like Vanilla Frosting, Magic Melon, and Pineapple Upside Down Cake, and some cult favorites such as Blueberry Muffin.
Our seeds are available in several states at select retailers. For more information please visit our website.
Follow us on Instagram @TheHumboldtSeedCompany
Our seeds are available in several states at select retailers. For more information please visit our website.
Follow us on Instagram @TheHumboldtSeedCompany