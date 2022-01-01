The name Don Carlos means Irie vibes to reggae fans the world over. Our“Don Carlos” will bring those vibes to you as you enjoy this strain bred specifically for the world-famous reggae star. We tested over 70 crosses before we settled on the “Don Carlos” strain. The genetics used are what Don asked for and were some of the best-looking plants on the farm. We are honored to be Don’s personal breeding team. His music changed the world for the better, now his cannabis strain can too. Expect large plants with frosty green flowers, purple specks, and a gassy, sour, blackberry O.G. smell.



65% INDICA 35% SATIVA | SOUR DIESEL, BLACKBERRY OG | EXTREMELY POTENT | ETHEREAL EFFECTS | F3



PINE | SOUR | BLACKBERRY



FLOWERING TIME 55 DAYS, SEPT. 25 – OCT. 10