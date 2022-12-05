Imagine a sleepy fireplace on a cold, rainy day, inviting you to sit and unwind in the slow warmth it offers – this is the kind of fire channeled by our Emerald Fire OG. This plant offers large, dense nugs, covered in orange fiery hairs making it true to the name. This smooth, lemony, and piney smoke will make you sit back and soak in the environment around you.



BALANCED INDICA AND SATIVA | RELAXING AND UPLIFTING | LARGE DENSE NUGS COVERED IN RED HAIRS | THC 23-28% CBD .04% | F4



EARTHY | PUNGENT | CITRUS



FLOWERING TIME 60 DAYS, October 1-15