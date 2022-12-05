About this product
Imagine a sleepy fireplace on a cold, rainy day, inviting you to sit and unwind in the slow warmth it offers – this is the kind of fire channeled by our Emerald Fire OG. This plant offers large, dense nugs, covered in orange fiery hairs making it true to the name. This smooth, lemony, and piney smoke will make you sit back and soak in the environment around you.
BALANCED INDICA AND SATIVA | RELAXING AND UPLIFTING | LARGE DENSE NUGS COVERED IN RED HAIRS | THC 23-28% CBD .04% | F4
EARTHY | PUNGENT | CITRUS
FLOWERING TIME 60 DAYS, October 1-15
About this brand
Humboldt Seed Company
Humboldt Seed Company is a leader in specialized cannabis breeding and strain development. With decades of breeding experience, we've participated in huge pheno hunting projects in Humboldt County, CA that have produced notable strains like Vanilla Frosting, Magic Melon, and Pineapple Upside Down Cake, and some cult favorites such as Blueberry Muffin.
Our seeds are available in several states at select retailers. For more information please visit our website.
Follow us on Instagram @TheHumboldtSeedCompany
State License(s)
CCL18-0000267
C11-0001005-LIC
C11-0001005-LIC