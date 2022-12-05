About this product
As a loving and protective father, our founder Nat Pennington is raising two strong women in the special community that is Humboldt County. Nat says when young women are raised to respect nature and take care of the people around them that they grow up strong and beautiful, especially when they help to farm the ganja. The Farmer’s Daughter strain is an homage to the young women who will hopefully carry the cannabis community into the future, fostering justice and equity. The strain’s potent THC flowers are not to be messed with but will yield unrivaled beauty when given the proper care and respect. Strong branching and growth doesn’t require overbearing support but will respond well to guidance from a knowledgeable hand who knows when to “just let the plant grow”. This is one of our new genetics that’s intended to help small farmers survive the tough times we’re seeing in the “free market”. With genetics like this we hope that a family farm can survive another season so farmers can grow with their daughters.
SATIVA (40% INDICA 60% SATIVA) | AVG. THC 24% | BURSTING WITH TERPENES | EXPLOSIVE, STURDY GROWTH
LEMON | LIME | DIESEL
FLOWERING TIME: 70 DAYS, October 10-25
SATIVA (40% INDICA 60% SATIVA) | AVG. THC 24% | BURSTING WITH TERPENES | EXPLOSIVE, STURDY GROWTH
LEMON | LIME | DIESEL
FLOWERING TIME: 70 DAYS, October 10-25
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Humboldt Seed Company
Humboldt Seed Company is a leader in specialized cannabis breeding and strain development. With decades of breeding experience, we've participated in huge pheno hunting projects in Humboldt County, CA that have produced notable strains like Vanilla Frosting, Magic Melon, and Pineapple Upside Down Cake, and some cult favorites such as Blueberry Muffin.
Our seeds are available in several states at select retailers. For more information please visit our website.
Follow us on Instagram @TheHumboldtSeedCompany
Our seeds are available in several states at select retailers. For more information please visit our website.
Follow us on Instagram @TheHumboldtSeedCompany
State License(s)
CCL18-0000267
C11-0001005-LIC
C11-0001005-LIC