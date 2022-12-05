As a loving and protective father, our founder Nat Pennington is raising two strong women in the special community that is Humboldt County. Nat says when young women are raised to respect nature and take care of the people around them that they grow up strong and beautiful, especially when they help to farm the ganja. The Farmer’s Daughter strain is an homage to the young women who will hopefully carry the cannabis community into the future, fostering justice and equity. The strain’s potent THC flowers are not to be messed with but will yield unrivaled beauty when given the proper care and respect. Strong branching and growth doesn’t require overbearing support but will respond well to guidance from a knowledgeable hand who knows when to “just let the plant grow”. This is one of our new genetics that’s intended to help small farmers survive the tough times we’re seeing in the “free market”. With genetics like this we hope that a family farm can survive another season so farmers can grow with their daughters.



SATIVA (40% INDICA 60% SATIVA) | AVG. THC 24% | BURSTING WITH TERPENES | EXPLOSIVE, STURDY GROWTH



LEMON | LIME | DIESEL



FLOWERING TIME: 70 DAYS, October 10-25