Come live the Humboldt Dream with our improved take on the legendary Blue Dream. This extremely vigorous plant will exceed even the novice gardener’s greatest expectations. They can reach well over 15ft in height/width, and yield over 10lbs per plant when placed directly in the ground. This strain has proven to be exceptionally pest and disease resistant, even when surrounded by infected plants. Its sweet berry smell comes in part from its high levels of Myrcene.



70% INDICA 30% SATIVA | POTENT, HEADY, AND RELAXING | HUGE PRODUCTION | GREAT SMELL | COMPARATIVELY EARLY | F3



BLUEBERRY | SWEET | PINE



FLOWERING TIME 60 DAYS, October 1-15