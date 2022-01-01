About this product
Come live the Humboldt Dream with our improved take on the legendary Blue Dream. This extremely vigorous plant will exceed even the novice gardener’s greatest expectations. They can reach well over 15ft in height/width, and yield over 10lbs per plant when placed directly in the ground. This strain has proven to be exceptionally pest and disease resistant, even when surrounded by infected plants. Its sweet berry smell comes in part from its high levels of Myrcene.
70% INDICA 30% SATIVA | POTENT, HEADY, AND RELAXING | HUGE PRODUCTION | GREAT SMELL | COMPARATIVELY EARLY | F3
BLUEBERRY | SWEET | PINE
FLOWERING TIME 60 DAYS, October 1-15
About this brand
Humboldt Seed Company
Humboldt Seed Company is a leader in specialized cannabis breeding and strain development. With decades of breeding experience, we've participated in huge pheno hunting projects in Humboldt County, CA that have produced notable strains like Vanilla Frosting, Magic Melon, and Pineapple Upside Down Cake, and some cult favorites such as Blueberry Muffin.
Our seeds are available in several states at select retailers. For more information please visit our website.
