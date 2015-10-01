Humboldt Seed Company
GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies) (20 Regular Seeds)
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
About this product
Indica Dominant | Real cookie dough smell | BX2 Stabilization
Flowering Time: 55 Days, September 25 - October 10
Profile: Orange, Pine, Skunk
GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies) is a Northern California legend. Available for the first time ever in a stable seed. The seeds produce large plants compared to their clone counterpart, easily doubling harvest expectations. Giving it the nickname GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies)Monster. The buds are extremely compact and prolific with THC levels reaching upwards of 28%. The smoke is intensely medicinal and may work well for anxiety, depression, pain, and appetite stimulation.
Pack of 20 Regular Seeds
Flowering Time: 55 Days, September 25 - October 10
Profile: Orange, Pine, Skunk
GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies) is a Northern California legend. Available for the first time ever in a stable seed. The seeds produce large plants compared to their clone counterpart, easily doubling harvest expectations. Giving it the nickname GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies)Monster. The buds are extremely compact and prolific with THC levels reaching upwards of 28%. The smoke is intensely medicinal and may work well for anxiety, depression, pain, and appetite stimulation.
Pack of 20 Regular Seeds
GSC effects
Reported by real people like you
4,816 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
60% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
55% of people report feeling relaxed
Hungry
28% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
25% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!