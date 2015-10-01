About this product

Indica Dominant | Real cookie dough smell | BX2 Stabilization

Flowering Time: 55 Days, September 25 - October 10

Profile: Orange, Pine, Skunk

GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies) is a Northern California legend. Available for the first time ever in a stable seed. The seeds produce large plants compared to their clone counterpart, easily doubling harvest expectations. Giving it the nickname GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies)Monster. The buds are extremely compact and prolific with THC levels reaching upwards of 28%. The smoke is intensely medicinal and may work well for anxiety, depression, pain, and appetite stimulation.



Pack of 20 Regular Seeds