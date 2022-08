The Phenotype Mega Hunt winner that can be credited for this strain had chunky resin dripping buds and glistening trichomes, like a fresh iced slice of pound cake. We were hesitant to breed with Wedding Cake due to experiences with herms, but we crossed her with Notorious THC and found a phenotype that didn’t have that issue. While we had great experiences in our full-term R&D, do keep your eyes out, better safe than sorry! Humboldt Pound Cake’s buds are as aromatically striking as they are visually enticing. With rich earthly flavors and tangy almost sour notes, this line has a satisfying terpene profile and a quick high with uplifting and euphoric effects.



INDICA (60% INDICA 40% SATIVA) | AVG. THC 25-30% | SOME VARIATION | BALANCED HIGH AND DYNAMIC TASTE



RICH AND TANGY | CAKE BATTER | SWEET



FLOWERING TIME 65 DAYS, Oct 1-15