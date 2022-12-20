About this product
Humboldt Headband is Humboldt Seed Company’s take on the classic cross between OG Kush and Sour Diesel. It produces a compact plant with dense, tight buds, that express significant mold resistance. Notes of lemon and diesel accent this sweet smoke. As the name implies, the smoke is super heady and potent, complex tasks are not recommended after putting on the headband.
INDICA DOMINANT | MOLD RESISTANT | POTENT HIGH | F4
EARTHY | DIESEL | PUNGENT
FLOWERING TIME 60 DAYS, OCTOBER 1-15
About this brand
Humboldt Seed Company
Humboldt Seed Company is a leader in specialized cannabis breeding and strain development. With decades of breeding experience, we've participated in huge pheno hunting projects in Humboldt County, CA that have produced notable strains like Vanilla Frosting, Magic Melon, and Pineapple Upside Down Cake, and some cult favorites such as Blueberry Muffin.
Our seeds are available in several states at select retailers. For more information please visit our website.
Follow us on Instagram @TheHumboldtSeedCompany
State License(s)
CCL18-0000267
C11-0001005-LIC
C11-0001005-LIC