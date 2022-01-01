About this product
This strain honors Jack Herer, longtime cannabis activist and medical marijuana user. The strain produces huge plants with massive light green buds. The effects are long-lasting and helpful in relieving anxiety. It has a skunk, eucalyptus, pine flavor with a 17-22% THC level.
BALANCED INDICA & SATIVA | AMAZING PINE SMELL | HUGE PRODUCTION WITH LARGE LIGHT GREEN BUDS |F5
SKUNK | EUCALYPTUS | PINE
FLOWERING TIME 55 DAYS SEPT. 25 – OCT. 10
BALANCED INDICA & SATIVA | AMAZING PINE SMELL | HUGE PRODUCTION WITH LARGE LIGHT GREEN BUDS |F5
SKUNK | EUCALYPTUS | PINE
FLOWERING TIME 55 DAYS SEPT. 25 – OCT. 10
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Humboldt Seed Company
Humboldt Seed Company is a leader in specialized cannabis breeding and strain development. With decades of breeding experience, we've participated in huge pheno hunting projects in Humboldt County, CA that have produced notable strains like Vanilla Frosting, Magic Melon, and Pineapple Upside Down Cake, and some cult favorites such as Blueberry Muffin.
Our seeds are available in several states at select retailers. For more information please visit our website.
Follow us on Instagram @TheHumboldtSeedCompany
Our seeds are available in several states at select retailers. For more information please visit our website.
Follow us on Instagram @TheHumboldtSeedCompany