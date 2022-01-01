About this product
An exciting new strain that will not disappoint. With high THC levels complemented by juicy terpenes gushing with lemon flavor, the Lemongrass name came easy. Production leaves nothing to be desired: the plants are huge and display hybrid vigor. Disease, mildew and mold resistance is high and flower structure is perfect for machine or hand trimming. A solid choice for California farms looking for a foolproof way to hit the season running. Don’t hesitate, seed supply is limited and after you grow out the Lemongrass you will surely want to thai one on!
EFFECT INDICA (70% INDICA 30% SATIVA) | UPLIFTING | EXTREME POTENCY | F4
LEMON DROPS | SOUR | FUEL
FLOWERING TIME 50 DAYS, SEPT. 20 – OCT. 5
AUTO 70-90 days
Humboldt Seed Company
Humboldt Seed Company is a leader in specialized cannabis breeding and strain development. With decades of breeding experience, we've participated in huge pheno hunting projects in Humboldt County, CA that have produced notable strains like Vanilla Frosting, Magic Melon, and Pineapple Upside Down Cake, and some cult favorites such as Blueberry Muffin.
Our seeds are available in several states at select retailers. For more information please visit our website.
