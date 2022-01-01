An exciting new strain that will not disappoint. With high THC levels complemented by juicy terpenes gushing with lemon flavor, the Lemongrass name came easy. Production leaves nothing to be desired: the plants are huge and display hybrid vigor. Disease, mildew and mold resistance is high and flower structure is perfect for machine or hand trimming. A solid choice for California farms looking for a foolproof way to hit the season running. Don’t hesitate, seed supply is limited and after you grow out the Lemongrass you will surely want to thai one on!



EFFECT INDICA (70% INDICA 30% SATIVA) | UPLIFTING | EXTREME POTENCY | F4

LEMON DROPS | SOUR | FUEL



FLOWERING TIME 50 DAYS, SEPT. 20 – OCT. 5

AUTO 70-90 days