We tossed around naughty names for these gorgeous melons before settling on tame alliteration. It’s uncanny how the buds smell like a luscious honeydew or cantaloupe. Be ready to feel the magic when you take a Magic Melon toke, it hits hard and may bring out your inner philosopher. Large and productive plants with THC levels around 22% and 1-2% CBD. The entourage effect of the Cannabinoids may have great potential. Another variety to grab quickly as supplies are limited.



*Inquire for availability, may be retired.



EFFECT SATIVA (40% INDICA 60% SATIVA) | UNCANNY MELON FLAVORS | POTENT AND INTENSE | MAY BE SEDATING | Bx5



SWEET CANTALOUPE | WATERMELON | HONEYDEW



FLOWERING TIME 50 DAYS, SEPT. 20 – OCT. 5

