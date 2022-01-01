About this product
Also known as “Staffs of JAH” This extremely tall variety grows like a cluster of Bamboo, each branch reaching to the heavens. Each cain holds a massive amount of uniformly large buds that absolutely reek of lemon. Get ready to bust out the orchard ladder for this one come harvest time. Lemon Kushs’ smell comes from her high production of Limonene – a reported anti-microbial.
75% INDICA 25% SATIVA | MASSIVE PRODUCTION | DEPENDABLE | DISTINCT CITRUS SMELL | CALMING AND POWERFUL | F5
SWEET LEMON | CITRUS
FLOWERING TIME 55 DAYS, SEPT. 25 – OCT. 10
About this brand
Humboldt Seed Company
Humboldt Seed Company is a leader in specialized cannabis breeding and strain development. With decades of breeding experience, we've participated in huge pheno hunting projects in Humboldt County, CA that have produced notable strains like Vanilla Frosting, Magic Melon, and Pineapple Upside Down Cake, and some cult favorites such as Blueberry Muffin.
Our seeds are available in several states at select retailers. For more information please visit our website.
Follow us on Instagram @TheHumboldtSeedCompany