Also known as “Staffs of JAH” This extremely tall variety grows like a cluster of Bamboo, each branch reaching to the heavens. Each cain holds a massive amount of uniformly large buds that absolutely reek of lemon. Get ready to bust out the orchard ladder for this one come harvest time. Lemon Kushs’ smell comes from her high production of Limonene – a reported anti-microbial.



75% INDICA 25% SATIVA | MASSIVE PRODUCTION | DEPENDABLE | DISTINCT CITRUS SMELL | CALMING AND POWERFUL | F5



SWEET LEMON | CITRUS



FLOWERING TIME 55 DAYS, SEPT. 25 – OCT. 10