This new strain from Humboldt Seed Company sets the bar high for unique terpene profiles. The product of a vast 2017 phenotype hunt in Humboldt County, Pineapple Upside Down Cake smells exactly like its name. The effect is immediately rewarding, uplifting, and spiritual. The Trainwreck sativa brings a sharp loudness and the indica balances its energetic effect. Said to lift spirits, Pineapple Upside Down Cake really takes the cake when it comes to new and exciting strains.
*Inquire for availability, may be retired.
EFFECT SATIVA (40% INDICA 60% SATIVA) | TANGY CREME BRULEE FINISH | PINEAPPLE AND CREAMY VANILLA FROSTING SMELL | F4
JUST LIKE DESSERT!
FLOWERING TIME 45 DAYS, SEPT. 15 – OCT. 1
Humboldt Seed Company
Humboldt Seed Company is a leader in specialized cannabis breeding and strain development. With decades of breeding experience, we've participated in huge pheno hunting projects in Humboldt County, CA that have produced notable strains like Vanilla Frosting, Magic Melon, and Pineapple Upside Down Cake, and some cult favorites such as Blueberry Muffin.
Our seeds are available in several states at select retailers. For more information please visit our website.
Our seeds are available in several states at select retailers. For more information please visit our website.
State License(s)
CCL18-0000267
C11-0001005-LIC
C11-0001005-LIC