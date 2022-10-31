This new strain from Humboldt Seed Company sets the bar high for unique terpene profiles. The product of a vast 2017 phenotype hunt in Humboldt County, Pineapple Upside Down Cake smells exactly like its name. The effect is immediately rewarding, uplifting, and spiritual. The Trainwreck sativa brings a sharp loudness and the indica balances its energetic effect. Said to lift spirits, Pineapple Upside Down Cake really takes the cake when it comes to new and exciting strains.



*Inquire for availability, may be retired.



EFFECT SATIVA (40% INDICA 60% SATIVA) | TANGY CREME BRULEE FINISH | PINEAPPLE AND CREAMY VANILLA FROSTING SMELL | F4



JUST LIKE DESSERT!



FLOWERING TIME 45 DAYS, SEPT. 15 – OCT. 1