A purple train wreck phenotype unlocked when we crossed Train Wreck with the original Blueberry Muffin. We knew it was a“unicorn” from the beginning. An excessively wide growth pattern will fill your garden past the point of reason, but not to worry—she is extremely resistant to Powdery mildew and bud rot. Its signature turpentine smell comes in part from high levels of Terpinolene.



*Inquire for availability, may be retired.



60% INDICA 40% SATIVA | A PURPLE TRAINWRECK HYBRID WITH VIGOROUS AND WIDE GROWTH | MOLD RESISTANT WITH UNIQUE TRAITS AND PLEASANT CALMING EFFECTS | RICH TRAINWRECK AND STRAWBERRY COUGH UNDERTONES | Bx4



SKUNK | PINE | ORANGE



FLOWERING TIME 55 DAYS, SEPT. 25 – OCT. 10