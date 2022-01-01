About this product
Collie Man Kush travels the rocky road, carries the heavy load, and definitely has the Sensi Herb. We were stoked to breed strains for Slightly Stoopid and composted a fuel and OG terpene orchestra just as frontman Miles Doughty likes it. Reported as “so loud it made my nose run and eyes water.” Or maybe you tear up because it’s so pretty, glistening with trichomes, sparkling like the waves off Ocean Beach, the band’s SoCal home turf. This high octane OG is perfect for watching waves… maybe even until 2am!
90% INDICA 10% SATIVA | EXTREMELY DENSE AND PRODUCTIVE | POTENCY OF KUSH | NON-DROWSY
OG FUEL | VENOM OG
FLOWERING TIME 60 DAYS, October 1-15
About this brand
Humboldt Seed Company
Humboldt Seed Company is a leader in specialized cannabis breeding and strain development. With decades of breeding experience, we've participated in huge pheno hunting projects in Humboldt County, CA that have produced notable strains like Vanilla Frosting, Magic Melon, and Pineapple Upside Down Cake, and some cult favorites such as Blueberry Muffin.
Our seeds are available in several states at select retailers. For more information please visit our website.
Follow us on Instagram @TheHumboldtSeedCompany
