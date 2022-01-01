Collie Man Kush travels the rocky road, carries the heavy load, and definitely has the Sensi Herb. We were stoked to breed strains for Slightly Stoopid and composted a fuel and OG terpene orchestra just as frontman Miles Doughty likes it. Reported as “so loud it made my nose run and eyes water.” Or maybe you tear up because it’s so pretty, glistening with trichomes, sparkling like the waves off Ocean Beach, the band’s SoCal home turf. This high octane OG is perfect for watching waves… maybe even until 2am!



90% INDICA 10% SATIVA | EXTREMELY DENSE AND PRODUCTIVE | POTENCY OF KUSH | NON-DROWSY



OG FUEL | VENOM OG



FLOWERING TIME 60 DAYS, October 1-15