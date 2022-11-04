When Slightly Stoopid asks you to breed a strain, you get right on it. Selecting the genetics felt like being in the studio with the band and we treated it with that reverence. On the tour bus, we discovered frontman Kyle McDonald loves that Sweet Sensi. We embarked on a breeding tour to capture the beach vibes they bless their crowds with. We’ve played Slightly Stoopid on our farm for years, so our genetics knew just what to do. You’ll ride waves of huge nugs as Stoopid Fruits outgrows your expectations.



20% INDICA 80% SATIVA | TROPICAL FRUIT FLAVORS | UPLIFTING AND HAPPY | LIME GREEN TRICHOME FORESTS



PAPAYAS | STRAWBERRY | MANGO



FLOWERING TIME 65 DAYS OCT 30th- NOV 5th