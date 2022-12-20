Diamonds may be a girl’s best friend, but The Bling will be your farm’s best bud. Productive is an understatement and the trichome density on this beauty outshone 3k unique plants in a greenhouse at Happy Dreams Farm. Happy Dreams and HSC collaborated on this cross from the gate, and Happy Dreams’ Mr. D put a ton of work and sacrifice into this strain. A productive, fast-growing, pest/mold resistant plant boasting insane trichomes and a heavy dose of THC, The Bling is a great sure-fire strain.



EFFECT INDICA (75% INDICA 25% SATIVA) | VERY VIGOROUS PRODUCER | SWEET AND FLORAL WITH HINTS OF LIME | S1



GASSY | SWEET & FLORAL | HINTS OF LIME



FLOWERING TIME 60 DAYS, October 5-20