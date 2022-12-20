About this product
Diamonds may be a girl’s best friend, but The Bling will be your farm’s best bud. Productive is an understatement and the trichome density on this beauty outshone 3k unique plants in a greenhouse at Happy Dreams Farm. Happy Dreams and HSC collaborated on this cross from the gate, and Happy Dreams’ Mr. D put a ton of work and sacrifice into this strain. A productive, fast-growing, pest/mold resistant plant boasting insane trichomes and a heavy dose of THC, The Bling is a great sure-fire strain.
EFFECT INDICA (75% INDICA 25% SATIVA) | VERY VIGOROUS PRODUCER | SWEET AND FLORAL WITH HINTS OF LIME | S1
GASSY | SWEET & FLORAL | HINTS OF LIME
FLOWERING TIME 60 DAYS, October 5-20
About this brand
Humboldt Seed Company
Humboldt Seed Company is a leader in specialized cannabis breeding and strain development. With decades of breeding experience, we've participated in huge pheno hunting projects in Humboldt County, CA that have produced notable strains like Vanilla Frosting, Magic Melon, and Pineapple Upside Down Cake, and some cult favorites such as Blueberry Muffin.
Our seeds are available in several states at select retailers. For more information please visit our website.
Follow us on Instagram @TheHumboldtSeedCompany
State License(s)
CCL18-0000267
C11-0001005-LIC
