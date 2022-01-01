About this product
Improving the Gelato lines of the past few years, this strain steers away from squat flowers and heads to the skies. Prioritizing hybrid vigor and THC production, these seeds will pack an acre without the finicky growth habits of OG. Strong stalks lead to less breakage from the dense buds that will fill your 1/8 jars or pipes for days. Huge trichome covered buds with perfect node gaps means easy hand or machine trimming. Get these straight forward fuel and up to 30% THC producers while they last folks!
EFFECT INDICA (65% INDICA 35% SATIVA) | LOFTY, GIGGLY HIGH | CREAMY VANILLA FLAVOR BUT OG TOO | F4
CREAMY VANILLA | FUEL
FLOWERING TIME 60 DAYS, October 1-15
Humboldt Seed Company
Humboldt Seed Company is a leader in specialized cannabis breeding and strain development. With decades of breeding experience, we've participated in huge pheno hunting projects in Humboldt County, CA that have produced notable strains like Vanilla Frosting, Magic Melon, and Pineapple Upside Down Cake, and some cult favorites such as Blueberry Muffin.
Our seeds are available in several states at select retailers. For more information please visit our website.
Follow us on Instagram @TheHumboldtSeedCompany
