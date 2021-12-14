Trainwreck is a vigorous plant that has incredible production. It has an extremely wide growth pattern which makes this strain ideal for the grower with height limitations. It has a huge production of lime green strong smelling buds with incredible mold resistant and a low maintenance plant structure. It gets its sweet turpentine smell from high levels of Terpinolene which has reported an anti-microbial and strong tranquilizing effects.



30% INDICA 70% SATIVA | VIGOROUS PLANT WITH INCREDIBLE PRODUCTION | F5



SKUNK | ORANGE | TURPENTINE



FLOWERING TIME 60 DAYS, October 1-15

AUTOS – FLOWERING TIME 75-85 Days From Germination