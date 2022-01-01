About this product
This strain produced record amounts of terpenes in the extraction and is one of the best-smelling varieties we’ve ever created. That says a lot considering we created Blueberry Muffins. Likely to only produce around 18% THC but incredibly loud and very unique! Breeding seeds passed to us by a local old-timer, we found a plant that smelled just like cherry cough drops, and have continued working that into this sweet cherry blossom masterpiece. Perfect for sauce and terpene forward projects, this strain will not disappoint the discerning nose!
EFFECT SATIVA (30% INDICA 70% SATIVA) | LOFTY NON-DEBILITATING HIGH
SWEET CHERRIES | JASMINE | TANGY
FLOWERING TIME 50 DAYS, SEPT. 20 – OCT. 5
EFFECT SATIVA (30% INDICA 70% SATIVA) | LOFTY NON-DEBILITATING HIGH
SWEET CHERRIES | JASMINE | TANGY
FLOWERING TIME 50 DAYS, SEPT. 20 – OCT. 5
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Humboldt Seed Company
Humboldt Seed Company is a leader in specialized cannabis breeding and strain development. With decades of breeding experience, we've participated in huge pheno hunting projects in Humboldt County, CA that have produced notable strains like Vanilla Frosting, Magic Melon, and Pineapple Upside Down Cake, and some cult favorites such as Blueberry Muffin.
Our seeds are available in several states at select retailers. For more information please visit our website.
Follow us on Instagram @TheHumboldtSeedCompany
Our seeds are available in several states at select retailers. For more information please visit our website.
Follow us on Instagram @TheHumboldtSeedCompany