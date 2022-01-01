This strain produced record amounts of terpenes in the extraction and is one of the best-smelling varieties we’ve ever created. That says a lot considering we created Blueberry Muffins. Likely to only produce around 18% THC but incredibly loud and very unique! Breeding seeds passed to us by a local old-timer, we found a plant that smelled just like cherry cough drops, and have continued working that into this sweet cherry blossom masterpiece. Perfect for sauce and terpene forward projects, this strain will not disappoint the discerning nose!



EFFECT SATIVA (30% INDICA 70% SATIVA) | LOFTY NON-DEBILITATING HIGH



SWEET CHERRIES | JASMINE | TANGY



FLOWERING TIME 50 DAYS, SEPT. 20 – OCT. 5