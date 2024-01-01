Humboldt Terp Council | Dosi Indica 3.5g

by Humboldt Terp Council
THC —CBD —

About this product

Dosi tantalizes the senses with a delectable mix of dessert-like sweetness and a hint of citrus zest, evoking the indulgence of a freshly-baked, spicy pastry. Famed for its potential to uplift and stimulate, Dosi is the perfect choice for moments of creative inspiration or when seeking a joyous escape from the ordinary. Its effects are reported to be as delightful and uplifting as its flavor, offering a serene yet exhilarating experience.

About this brand

Logo for the brand Humboldt Terp Council
Humboldt Terp Council
License(s)

  • CA, US: CDPH-10002270
