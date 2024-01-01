Humboldt Terp Council | Gelonade Hybrid 3.5g

by Humboldt Terp Council
HybridTHC 22%CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

Indulge in the luxurious taste of Humboldt Terp Council's Gelonade, a true masterpiece of cannabis breeding. It's not just a strain; it's an experience that promises to elevate your senses and leave you in a state of serene happiness

About this strain

Gelonade is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Lemon Tree with Gelato #41. Gelonade produces tingly and uplifting effects that will make you feel like a social butterfly. This strain features mostly sweet flavors like fruity citrus and vanilla. Gelonade is a popular strain in California. Medical marijuana patients this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with pain and anxiety.

 

About this brand

Humboldt Terp Council
License(s)

  • CA, US: CDPH-10002270
