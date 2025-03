The Terp Hogz have done it again with this juicy cross of fruity ripe blueberry and everyone's favorite Zkittlez. Grown by the Terp Hogz, Extracted by HTC. A small batch you do not want to miss!



Committed to deliver the highest quality cannabis products. Located in the heart of Humboldt County, we cultivate and handcraft premium strains, preserving their natural flavors and potency.

read more