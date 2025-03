Gelato Intrigue is a relaxing and mood stabilizing indica. This strain is reminiscent of a creamy iced dessert with a rosemary kicker in the background. Smooth and clean smoke make this an easy strain to take a few rips of off your rig.



Committed to deliver the highest quality cannabis products. Located in the heart of Humboldt County, we cultivate and handcraft premium strains, preserving their natural flavors and potency.

