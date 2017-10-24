GG#4 is a cross of Sour Dubb x Chem's Sister x Chocolate Diesel. This strain has flavors reminiscent of chocolate, gas ,and earthiness. This strain is a hybrid that will keep you relaxed while feeling creative. Grown by Organic Farm Medicinals which uses dry farmed practices.



Committed to deliver the highest quality cannabis products. Located in the heart of Humboldt County, we cultivate and handcraft premium strains, preserving their natural flavors and potency.

