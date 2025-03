Glazed Grapefruit is a cross of (Blueberry Muffin x Tangie) x (MAC x Cheese). This strain is a hybrid. Flavors of peppermint and citrus come through on the smoke. The mix of the parent strain really give the nose on this strain something to call your friends over and try: orange, red fruit, and citrus! Organic Medicinals comes through with a winner!

