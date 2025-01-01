Guava x Gelato. Sweet citrus smelling and creamy tasting Grandi Guava is a fantastic way to start your day. A Sativa dominant strain bread by Grandiflora will open your mind and olfactory with citrus and leave your pallet with the classic Gelato flavor.



Committed to deliver the highest quality cannabis products. Located in the heart of Humboldt County, we cultivate and handcraft premium strains, preserving their natural flavors and potency.

