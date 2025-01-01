Grown by the Terp Mansion. This strain has a sweet ripe berry aroma with an OG floral backing and a touch of citrus to round it out. This strain leave you feeling relaxed and focused. Top terpenes are Myrcene, β-Caryophyllene, β-Ocimene



Committed to deliver the highest quality cannabis products. Located in the heart of Humboldt County, we cultivate and handcraft premium strains, preserving their natural flavors and potency.

