Humboldt Terp Council | Live Resin Mango Tango Indica 1g

by Humboldt Terp Council
HybridTHC 21%CBD —
Mango Tango grown by Dancing Dog Ranch is a cross of Lemon Haze and Captain Krypt OG. This strain is and indica and has strong tropical notes such as mango and pineapple rounded out with some citrus and earthiness. This is a heavy hitter giving you a relaxing body feel with some uplifting cerebral energy.

Mango Tango is a hybrid cannabis strain by Elemental Seeds whose crushing effects dance with a pungent, fruity flavor profile. Its True OG parent passes on heavily relaxing effects typical of Kush varieties while its loud citrus and peach flavors come from Tangie and Peaches genetics. A subtle pine flavor can be detected on the exhale, creating a complex taste that helped this strain win 1st place in the 2015 SoCal Cannabis Cup.  

